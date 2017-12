Local Chiropractor gives back to Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter

Local Chiropractor and business owner, Cameron Wills, of Coastal Pain Care is putting his money where his mouth is. For the third year in a row, Wills is giving back to the community that gives to his business by making a donation to an organization he is truly passionate about. Anyone who speaks with Wills will soon realize how he feels about all creatures, he loves them. His donation of $ 2,000 was given to Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter’s (FoCCAS) Vice-President, Sarah Miller. Wills does not specify how he would like the money spent. “The folks at FoCCAS knows what their needs are and I entrust they will spend it where they need it the most. I know in the past they have used my donations towards the spay/neuter educational program and I really like being able to help out there as I know the key to many problems is through education,” said Wills on the use of his donation.

Wills hopes to see the new year bring stricter laws and punishments to those who abuse animals. “There are some new laws and changes to existing laws coming before the state house this year and I hope law makers will do the right thing and vote to increase fines and punishments to those who are negligent against animals. If folks would start taking care of the animals we would not have a problem of overcrowded animal shelters or the amount of animal abuse we are currently experiencing,” said Wills. He hopes to speak to some of our representatives before votes are taken to urge them to vote in the animals favor.

As for now, Wills hopes the public will adopt and not shop. The Colleton County Animal Shelter has been near or at capacity several times recently during the latest puppy and kitten season. They are also taking in a load of unwanted or lost hunting dogs. Some locals argue that out of state hunters are leaving their hunting dogs behind while others are not so sure who to blame. Regardless, the CCAC is full of dogs and cats, both young and old who are waiting to be reclaimed by their owners or adopted by a new family. “We are grateful to have a local business like Coastal Pain Care donate to FoCCAS. It’s great to see businesses contributing to make Colleton a more pet friendly county,” said Miller. She stands behind Wills and hopes to see families who are currently looking for a four legged friend come out to the shelter and see what is available. The adoption fee for dogs is $90 and cats is $70. A low price to pay for some furever love which includes the animal is altered, up to date on shots and has a micro chip. For more information about FoCCAS visit their website at www.foccas-sc.org.