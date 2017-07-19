Local Boy Gives His Vacation Money

A local boy is taking money that he earned for his summer vacation this year and is instead giving it to the community’s homeless shelter. Going one step further, that boy is also asking the local community to help raise even more funds.

Preston Clark, 8, is the youngest of four siblings. The Forest Hills Elementary School student works one Saturday each month from 4 a.m. to noon with his stepfather. By doing this, he earns $30 from his family. That money, in turn, is used by him to spend on his summer vacation.

“When he first approached me about this, he just said he didn’t want to use his money that he earned for vacation this year. That money is to show him the importance of work, and there’s always something that kids want that you don’t see the value in buying. So for him to work for that money and then have it to spend on what he wants for vacation is important,” said Tara J. O’bryant, Preston’s mother.

“He said he wanted to give it to the homeless and I was floored,” she said. “All I could say at the time was, well, that’s really generous baby.’”

O’bryant says she continued to think about her son’s ideas and decided to create a fundraiser to help her son’s efforts. They are calling his mission “Vision to Give.” Preston has created a YouTube video talking about the importance of helping the homeless, and about his idea to help the homeless in Colleton County.

To date, his video has received 134 views.

“He is such a remarkable boy,” she said.

On Sunday, this reporter spoke to Preston and asked him why he is so passionate about helping the homeless. “I was watching a lot of YouTube videos, and I started to notice a lot of stuff about homeless people,” he said. “Homeless people don’t get a lot of respect. They only have one penny if someone gives it to them, and they need a lot. They don’t even have a place to stay or anywhere to take a bath.”

Since deciding to donate his vacation money, Preston and his mother also started their own community campaign to help raise even more funds. They have a Go Fund Me account set up, and they are planning to accept donations from the community. O’bryant has even set up collection jars at the place of her employment, Enterprise Bank on Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro.

“We are going to stop collecting funds on July 31st and then donate the money in August,” she said.

In all, Preston has raised $140. He is going to donate the money to the Safe Haven Homeless Shelter in Walterboro in August. Preston says he wants people at the homeless shelter to use the money to buy any clothes or soap that they might need.

“I want to help,” he said.

The Safe Haven Homeless Shelter is located in Walterboro and is for women and children.