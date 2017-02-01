Local Author Celebrates Book Signing

By Cokeitha Gaddist

Ember Estridge was being celebrated as the most recent featured author at the Colleton County Memorial Library on Thursday, Jan. 26th where she was honored and asked to read her book “Leon’s Line!”.

Estridge is an art teacher at Hendersonville Elementary School where she shares her knowledge and love for art with her students. “If you ever knew a teacher that was so concerned about her students that she created something special just to make sure they learned the lesson, Estridge would be that teacher, said local children’s Librarian Shiela M. Keaise.

“Leon’s Lines” is a children’s book about a lion who discovers one of the elements of design. By drawing lines, Leon creates beautiful art. He even learns how to enhance his art work by adding extra features. Each of Estridge’s 33 pages in her newly-published book are full of bright colored images that keeps the reader’s attention, she said.

“’Leon’s Line’ is the perfect book for students who want to improve their art knowledge, and since most children start out drawing lines, this book would be great for any young child interested in art or drawing,” said Keaise, who was present for Estridge’s recognition last Thursday. “It was an honor to work with Miss Estridge on this project,” she said. “Ember gives her very best and adds a personal touch to sharing a love of art. This book will build love and appreciation for art in the youngest readers”. “Leon’s Line” is on the list of “highly recommended books,” as provided by the Colleton County Memorial Library and Children’s Library.