Little Hats, Big Hearts at Colleton Medical Center

Colleton Medical Center Labor & Delivery unit is proud to partner with the American Heart Association in their “Little Hats, Big Hearts” campaign. February reminds us to celebrate American Heart Month and focus on our hearts. Heart disease can affect anyone – including moms and babies. In fact, congenital heart defects (CHD) are the #1 most frequent birth defect, affecting about 8 out of 1000 infants born each year and 90% of women have at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Volunteers from the American Heart Association made hand-made red baby caps to help spread awareness and celebrating heart health. At Colleton Medical Center, Jesilyn Nettles, a case manager at the hospital and her daughter, Kara raised awareness for celebrating heart health.