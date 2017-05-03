Little Buddies 19th Annual Fishing Tournament

By Brandy Herrington

Lake Warren State Park, located in Hampton SC, held its 19th Annual Little Buddies Fishing Tournament on April 29. Each year, kids 15 years and younger accompanied by an adult, are invited to spend the day fishing and competing for the biggest catch on this quiet lake.

The day started with registration at 7:30 am, located under shelter 2. While parents lined up to register each child, Lake Warren State Park rangers set up for the awards ceremony that followed the tournament. Setting up raffle prizes, biggest catch trophies and preparing a hot dog lunch for all participants.

The tournament officially kicked off at 8:00 am sharp. Lake Warren was quickly filled with excited participants along the banks, docks and in boats. “This is the first year I’ve attended the Little Buddies Fishing Tournament,” said parent Bryan Adams. “It’s a great thing for the kids and you can tell they really enjoyed it. The park’s rangers did an awesome job.” He said.

Weigh in was from 11:30 to noon. Kids and parents gathered around with fish in hand, hoping they held the biggest catch of the day. While rangers gathered results of each and every fish submitted, tournament participants enjoyed hotdogs, chips, and cold drinks as they awed over the prizes and trophies that were to be given out.

The results were in. “Is everyone ready?” Ranger Dan shouted. The kids screamed with excitement, anxious to know the results of the biggest catch. After trophies were handed out for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, the rangers held a raffle drawing for many prizes that were kindly donated by local businesses. Each child was included in the raffle drawing by being asked to draw a raffle ticket from Ranger Dan’s hat. Each ticket had a winning number for each prize.

Although not everyone was a winner, no child left emptied handed. “That’s the best part about this tournament. Even though everyone didn’t win something, all kids left with a gift,” said another parent. Every child that was registered walked away with a Subway Achievement Certificate and a South Carolina State Park bag filled with educational information and goodies. “We hope everyone had a blast and we look forward to seeing each and every one of you come out next year for the 20th Annual Little Buddies Fishing Tournament,” concluded the rangers.

For general information and upcoming events at Lake Warren State Park please visit http://www.southcarolinaparks.com/lakewarren/introduction.aspx.