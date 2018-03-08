Lions Club Pancake Supper Huge Success

The Lions Club Pancake Supper held Thursday, February 22, 2018 was a huge success. At the conclusion of the supper, the Club President Mike Kuszmaul presented a flower arrangement to Ms. Fay Reeves, manager of the Forest Hills Cafeteria in appreciation of her many years of service helping the Club put on the annual raising event.

The Lions Club supports many programs to include supporting those persons who need assistance with vision and hearing impairments.