Lifelong Firefighter Given Service Honor

Frankie Marsh, a firefighter with Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), has received the department’s annual Service Award.

Marsh has been a fireman with the department for 35 years. He was given the award during the department’s recent Christmas Dinner, which was held in Islandton on Dec. 6th.

Marsh is one of the founding members of the Islandton Fire Department when it was created in 1981. According to Barry McRoy, fire chief and director of the CCFR, Marsh has remained active until his recent retirement from the fire service. Until his retirement, however, Marsh had “continuously served” since he first helped to form the local department, said McRoy. “He watched the implementation of 9-1-1, and centralized dispatching and upgrades in fire equipment,” McRoy said, about Marsh.

Marsh was also a part of the rural fire service when the Islandton Fire Department divided, and became Stations 10 and 15 as part of the current collaborative and countywide fire-rescue program. This countywide effort began in 1994.

“Marsh has seen a great many improvements over the last three-and-half decades,” said McRoy.