Library Returns Old Book Mobile

Colleton County Memorial Library has retired the old bookmobile. For more than 20 years, the bookmobile has traveled throughout Colleton County providing books and literary material, making what library officials estimate to be thousands of trips to the outer reaches and rural areas of the county. Extension Librarian, Joyce B. Chaplin, and Asst. Extension Librarian, Jane S. Shaw, are the two smiling faces who rode the bookmobile during its routes. “The bookmobile has done good serving our community for over 20 years,” said Chaplin. “It is our way of bringing the library to you if you couldn’t come to us,” she says. “The old bookmobile has given all it has to give to the community and has earned its retirement,” said Library Director Carl Coffin. “Due to an irreparable generator, the library needed to replace the bookmobile to continue providing mobile library services to the community,” says Coffin.

Many of the library programs and extra activities are funded through grants and donations from local supporters received through efforts by the library and its staff. However, many people may not realize that South Carolina Libraries are state-funded and provide funding support for library resources in local communities. Coffin and his staff journeyed to Columbia and presented a request to state legislators on “the need” to replace the old bookmobile. With support and efforts from Representative Robert L. Brown and Senator Margie Bright Matthews, their request for funding to replace the old bookmobile was granted. “Rep. Robert Brown and Sen. Margie Bright Matthews were extremely instrumental in helping us secure the funding we needed to keep mobile library services alive in our community,” said Coffin.

The New Mobile Library will have new books, Audiobooks, DVDs and Launch Pad Tablets. It’s also equipped with Wi-Fi and a handicap accessible ramp at the rear. To celebrate of the new mobile library there will be a “New Mobile Library Ribbon Cutting” on Tuesday, July 18th at 11:00 am located at the Colleton County Memorial Library. After the ribbon cutting, you will be able to take a tour of the New Mobile Library between 12:00 and 2:00. For more information call the library at (843)-549-5621.