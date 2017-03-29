Let’s Play Ball

By Amye Stivender

With spring in the air, this week officially kicks off the first games of the season for Colleton County Recreation Ball. This year the Rec Center has a total of 38 teams, both softball, and baseball, comprised of youth ages 4 to 12 years old who are eager to start the season. According to Colleton County Recreation Athletic Director, Jarrett Ritter, these games are open to the public, free of charge, and a great way to watch local spring ball. “We would like to encourage the public to come out and support the Colleton County Youth,” A.D. Ritter said. Game schedules for all ages have been posted on the Colleton County Parks and Recreation website under youth sports. One unique aspect of Rec Ball is that all of the coaches and assistant coaches are volunteers. Each game will have a certified umpire and although teams do keep score, the focus of Rec Ball is to get children exposed to sports at an early age. “We are excited to get the season started,” said A.D. Ritter, “and we like to thank our sponsors because they make this possible.” Sponsors can be seen on team uniforms and some have purchased banners that hang on the fences at certain fields. You can follow the Colleton County Recreation Center on Facebook and Twitter, with the most up to date information and weather alerts; however, they can always be reached by phone. Sponsors this year for the Colleton County Parks and Rec include: Forks Pit Stop, Lane Construction, C.T. Lowndes and Company Insurance, Coastal Kids Dentistry, Lowcountry Choice Properties, Si Senior Restaurant, Compassus Hospice Care, Century Cleaners, Langdale App., Walterboro Eyecare Center, McGraw Ent., Poor Boy Construction, Salon Envy, Zorn Forest Prod., Lowcountry Equipment, South State Bank, Murray Transport, IP Builders, Benton’s Feed and Seed, Coach’s Landscaping, American Forestry Management, US Waste Industries, Colleton Keys, Grey Walk LLC, and GMW Custom Cabinetry.