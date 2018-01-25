Let’s go Cougars

The Colleton County Cougars had a strong week the previous week as they faced Cane Bay High School and Beaufort High School. During both games, the Cougars showed a strong offense quick in the games and were able to maintain a healthy lead that allowed the Cougars to go 2-0 for the week. During the game against Cane Bay High School, Senior Tristian Nieves led the Cougars in points scoring 22 points during the game and helping the Cougars secure a victory with a final score of CCHS 75 to CB 65. In the game against Beaufort High School the Cougars were able to get a quick lead in the first quarter and were again led in points by Nieves who scored 21 points during the game taking the Cougars into the second victory with a final score of CCHS 97 to BHS 55.

Last week the Cougars traveled on Tuesday, January 16th to Hilton Head High School and continued their winning streak. It was a close game during the first three quarters as Hilton Head began on top and remained on top until the fourth quarter. During the fourth quarter, Hilton Head was only able to score 5 points and the Cougars took the opportunity to strike as they scored 20 points and won the game. The final score of the game was HHHS 58 – CCHS 71. Leading the Cougars during the game was Senior Nyeem Green who scored 26 points during the game followed by Nieves who scored 16 points. Green also lead the boards with 14 rebounds and 4 assists during the game.

On Friday, January 19th the Cougars were back at home for the Hall of Fame Night as they faced Berkeley High School. This was a special night for the Cougars as the 2017 Hall of Fame Inductees were recognized during half time. The Cougars struggled during the first quarter, as Berkeley had a 10 point lead heading into the second quarter. The Cougars were able to make a strong comeback during the second quarter scoring 19 points leaving the teams tied at half-time. Although the Cougars headed into the third quarter on even ground, they could not maintain the lead and were ultimately defeated by Berkeley with a final score of BHS 59- CCHS 47. Nieves and Green again lead the Cougars in points during the game.

This week the Cougars will play Tuesday, January 23rd at Stall High School and on Friday, January 26th at Cane Bay High School. The Cougars will return home the following week on Tuesday, January 30th to face Beaufort High School.