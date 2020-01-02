Let God Turn It Around

Reverend Tom Polk

Jones Swamp PH Church

revtompolk@gmail.com

Maybe you have a situation that seems unchangeable from a human perspective. When we need a turnaround for our life, only God can give a true divine reversal. God is the God of turn- around! God is in the business of turning curses into blessing and overnight God can turn anything around! David went from a nobody who was just watching his father’s sheep into a giant slayer and becoming front-page news. Joseph went from the prison to the palace in one day.

In 2 Kings 2, the prophet Elisha comes to the city of Jericho and the men of the city tell the prophet that they have a problem with the city. From the untrained eye, the city looked like a good place to live. However, their water, their source of life, was cursed. The people were helpless, and their situation appeared hopeless since no remedy seemed to be successful. Jericho may have been a pretty place but the water was destroying their future and even causing birthing issues. If you let something into your heart, it will poison your lifestream. Until you get that out of your heart, your life is going to be barren and your dreams will fade. But God can change the root and not just the fruit!

God deals with the source, not just the symptoms. They took Elisha to the spring and the prophet cast salt into the waters. When that salt encountered those cursed waters, the curse was removed. Salt is symbolic of Christ’s power in your life. Those bitter waters became known as the water of blessings and from the same place where there were despair and death then came joy and life. I’m glad that our God gets into stuff! God gets in stormy seas and sticky problems. God gets in lions’ dens and fiery furnaces. God gets in bankrupt businesses and jail cells. God is in wilderness and weddings and funerals and floods. What a difference our God makes!