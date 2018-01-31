Let me call you sweetheart

The Colleton County Arts Council is excited to announce a duel fundraiser they are taking on with the Colleton County High School Chorus. On February 14, groups of singers from the CCHS Chorus will head out between 10:30 am and 2:30 pm to deliver a singing valentine to the one you love. The cost to buy your loved one a four part harmony song, a red rose, and a box of chocolates is only $ 50 with half of the money going to the CCAC and the other half going to the CCHS Chorus.

According to the Erik Lindstrom, President of the CCAC, both groups are extremely excited about this new fundraiser. Lindstrom is a member of the Beaufort Harbormasters which perform all over the Lowcountry as a four part harmony group. The Harbormasters strive to enrich their community and promote public appreciation for barbershop harmony and for the Harbormasters through public appearances to entertain outside groups and to support worthy community events. Lindstrom was able to bring a few members from the Harbormasters to teach the students to sing as a four part harmony to two songs that folks can purchase for their valentine. “The kids were very excited and seemed very interested in the sound of the music we were teaching them. Every time I have been out with the Harbormasters to deliver a singing Valentine I have seen people cry. There is something special about having someone sing to you,” said Lindstrom.

Petal Palace is donating the red roses and the Golden Daffodil will be donating the chocolates which will be delivered with the choral students along with a card that can include a personal message from the sender. The only stipulation to ordering the service is it must be within city limits. There will be several different groups of students taking on this fundraiser. “The students seem a little nervous about their blends but with Mrs. Drawdy’s help and a little practice I know they will nail it and folks won’t be disappointed,” explained Lindstrom.

You can schedule your singing valentine two ways. First by calling the CCAC office at 843-549-1922 or by reaching out to a CCHS Chorus member. Money raised will go to help further both organizations programs. For more information call Kim Bridge at 843-549-1922.