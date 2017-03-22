Legacy In The Ball

By Amye Stivender

For some people, sports are considered a rite of passage, a family legacy, and even a tradition passed on from generation. For Colleton County Junior Varsity Softball Coach, Tavara Edwards, and her daughter, Shamorie Overton, the old saying, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, rings true. “I have played ball for as long as I can remember,” said Edwards. Her career in softball started when she was about four years old. Her earliest years of ball began at the Colleton County Recreation Center where one of her earliest memories of playing softball was made, “I remember playing rec ball and we went all the way to the World Series for our age and finished in the top ten,” Edwards said. When Edwards was in middle school, she began playing on the Junior Varsity Team and gradually moved up to Varsity Softball Team for the Walterboro Bulldogs until she graduated in 2001. From high school, Edwards went on to play for Clafin University for two years. Her years of playing softball turned into years of experience when her daughter, Shamorie Overton, began playing for the Colleton County Junior Varsity Softball Team. Shamorie started her years in softball very similar to her mothers, at a very early age. She began to play at the same recreation center her mother did and gradually moved up to travel ball and recently began her school softball career. Last year as a seventh grader, Shamorie played with the Colleton County B-Team Softball Team and was moved up to Junior Varsity this year. “I have always helped out with Shamorie’s softball teams but this is the first year I am coaching for the High School,” said Edwards. Being a coach has its own unique set of benefits but being your child’s coach has its rewards and struggles. “ I know my daughters abilities so I can push her to her potential better than other coaches, but sometimes she thinks because I am her mom I ride her harder than other players,” said Edwards, “but I don’t. I don’t show favoritism with any players.” Edwards said she has two assistant coaches, who have been a huge asset to the team and the CCHS Varsity coaches have been a great resource. “Coach Adams has been a big influence on me throughout my years playing ball and now that I am coaching, he and Coach Crawford are willing to help all the time,” said Edwards. The CCHS Junior Varisty Softball team is sitting high on a 2-0 season heading into their third game against Hilton Head. The greatest reward of coaching for Edwards this year has been, “The girls because they each bring something new to the team.” As for Edwards, her passion for the game will keep thriving as she continues to play the game she loves on the weekends with the Wesley Grove Tigerettes, a community based softball team in Cottageville, but mainly through the legacy of her daughter, Shamorie. “I am proud of the young woman she has become and all of her hard work shows each time she walks out onto the field,” said Edwards, “and as I always tell my girls, Teamwork makes the dream work.”