LCAA Head Start Mother’s Day Program

On Tuesday, May 8, the Lowcountry Community Action Agency (LCAA) Head Start/Early Head Start in Cottageville celebrated Mother’s Day with students and their parents or guardians. Activities started at 10:00a.m., and included parents visiting their child’s classroom and then working on a Mother Day activity: parents worked alongside their child on a Mother’s Day Card activity. When the students finished the activity, they presented their Mother’s Day project to their parent.

After students presented the project, parents left their child’s class and headed to the cafeteria to participate in a special presentation. From 10:45 -11:45 a.m., parents sat in on a round table symposium with Dr. Deidre Moss-Pinckney. Pinckney is practitioner with New Horizon Counseling Services that is located in both Walterboro and Charleston. Pinckney partners with LCAA Head Start/Early Head start to provide mental health services for children and families.

During this symposium, Pinckney discussed several topics related to strategies on how to deal with stress, anger, divorce, grief, trauma and many other major life issues. Parents had the opportunity to engage in dialogue and supportive activities to share their experiences. Many of the parents shared stories and received feedback from Pinckney and participating parents.

“We know that life as a parent has its challenges and we are here to provide support in those challenging times,” said Pinckney. “Being a parent is a tough job and you don’t have to go at it along, we are here for you and your family when you need us,” she says.

After the symposium and roundtable discussions, lunch was served to the parents. A Mother’s Day gift was also given to all families from LCAA Head Start/Early Head Start and New Horizon’s Counseling Services. “This was a great opportunity for parents to interact with their child in the classroom and participate in symposium designed especially for them,” said Redelma W. Saxby, Family Service Work (FSW)-Mental Health/Disability coordinator. Saxby coordinated the program and designed it to facilitate student and parent interaction in the classroom, supportive parent interface and the opportunity to recognize parents for their efforts throughout the school year and honor them for Mother’s Day.

The program was also held at the LCAA Head Start/Early Head Start in Estill, SC on May 09. For more information about the program contact one of the Head Start Centers locates: Cottageville: (843) 835-2760 or Estill:(803) 625-9681.