LCAA Head Start Contest “Promoting Good Oral Health”

In honor of April being National Oral Health Month, the students at LCAA Head Start participated in a contest entitled ‘’ Promoting Good Oral Health”. Throughout the month of April, students in each class worked together on creating an informative display board to show off their knowledge about Oral Health. “This was a hands-on project where students collectively choose the material and theme while sharing their knowledge about oral health,” said Redelma Saxby, Family Service Worker-Mental Health/Disability Coordinator. “I was amazed to hear the dialogue between students and teacher about what it takes to care for their teeth and practice good oral hygiene”, she says.

According to The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tooth decay or cavities is one of the most common chronic conditions for children in the United States. About 1 of 5 (20%) children aged 5 to 11 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth. Untreated tooth decay can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing, and learning. Oral health is an important part of a child’s overall health. Good oral health improves their ability to speak, smile, smell, taste, touch, chew, swallow, and make facial expressions to show feelings and emotions. “This contest was a great opportunity for students to learn more about good oral health and share their own knowledge with classmates,” said Saxby. “Students shared stories about their first visit to the dentist, special toothbrush, favorite flavor of toothpaste and told stories about losing their tooth and what the Tooth Fairy brought them in exchange for a good tooth,” said Saxby.

Teaching children proper oral care at a young age can shape the way they care for their teeth as they get older. Adults can start by setting an example for their children by taking good care of their own teeth. This sends a message to children that oral health is important. Most children hate brushing their teeth as much as they hate taking a bath. Parents are encouraged to make taking care of teeth fun by brushing your teeth along with your child or letting them choose their own toothbrush and fun flavored toothpaste. When adults help children protect their teeth at an early age, it greatly reduces their risk of getting cavities.

The contest exhibited student display boards that highlighted important oral care practices like brushing, flossing, eating healthy foods and snacks, drinking water opposed to sugary drinks and getting regular dental check-ups. Dr. McEniry of Lowcountry Dentistry, along with his staff judged the contest. The winners were: 1st Place-Mrs. Blue & Ms. L. Wiggins class, 2nd Place-Mrs. Murray & Ms. T. Wiggins class, 3rd Place-Mrs. Bennett & Ms. Polite class. The contest was organized and coordinated by Senekita Farmer, Interim Director and Shondel Smalls, Health/Nutrition Coordinator. “We want to send a sincere thanks to Dr. McEniry and the staff at Lowcountry Dentistry in Walterboro for volunteering their time and efforts,” said Saxby.