Law enforcement agencies to hold Halloween events





Local law enforcement agencies are each hosting Halloween events for local children this year, and officers are reminding parents of some very specific safety tips when it comes to children collecting candy on this holiday.

The Walterboro Police Department is hosting its first-ever Halloween event. It will be held on Friday, Oct. 25th.

Operating under the theme of “Be Safe, Be Seen on Halloween,” each person who attends the police department’s Halloween event will receive a free light to wear on Halloween night. This light could be a free flashlight or a glow-in-the-dark necklace or bracelet.

The Walterboro Police Department is also hosting a drive-thru on Oct. 25th. The event begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m., and will be held at the Walterboro Police Department.

In this event, parents and guardians can bring their children through a blue-lighted tunnel, where officers will distribute candy to children while they are inside their vehicles.

Children will also receive giveaways.

“We are very excited to be a part of this years’ Halloween preparation for many Colletonians,” said Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the Walterboro Police Department.

In addition to the WPD, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is also hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event. The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and lasts until 6:30 p.m. on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31st. Children will receive candy, cotton candy, and snow-cones.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Trunk-or-Treat event to “ensure the safety” of all children and families who attend. Local businesses will also be partaking in our festivities, said Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

“First and foremost, our community outreach gives back to the people of our community,” said R. Andy Strickland, Sheriff of Colleton County.

“One of our top priorities is to be engaged and relevant to the citizens within Colleton County,” he said. “Hosting and participating in events within our community allows the men and women of law enforcement to build positive relationships with local children, and their families. Over the course of my leadership, we have strived hard to create a positive environment surrounding law enforcement within schools, and our community,” he said. “Building a rapport with the younger generation affords us the chance to lead children on the right path, and, in return, making good life choices.”

Halloween Safety

As for safety on Halloween, the Walterboro Police Department will be patrolling neighborhoods on Halloween night. Stivender says they are also reminding all motorists and trick-or-treaters to “slow down” and to always remain visible at night.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will have deputies on additional patrol during Halloween night. Additionally, the Sex Offender Registry Deputy with the Sheriff’s Office conducts random home visits during Halloween night.