Latest shooting still under investigation; County now has tally in teens

Local law enforcement officials are still searching for a motive in the Colleton County’s most recent shooting, which has left one man with a gunshot wound to his face.

The shooting occurred on July 12th at 8:30 p.m. at Hickory Street and Enterprise Street in Walterboro. According to information released to the media by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the county’s 911-emergency dispatch center received a phone call that a man was lying in the road from a shooting.

A deputy with the sheriff’s office arrived at 8:35 p.m. and confirmed that a man was on the road with a gunshot wound to “the facial area,” a CCSO press release states.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect in the shooting as Kameen Hawkins, 37, of St. George, who fled the scene, in neighboring Dorchester County.

Hawkins is wanted by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of attempted murder and for possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

He was seen leaving the crime scene driving a green Acura with S.C. Tag No. NBQ874. “He may be in possession of several firearms, so he should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Lt. Tyger Benson, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

No motive for the shooting has yet been given.

This brings the number of shootings in Colleton County near the Walterboro city limits into the double digits for the current calendar year.

Another shooting occurred on June 24th of this year: Kelvin Gantt, 29, has since been charged with that shooting, which left one man injured. The shooting occurred at a Walterboro motel. A judge has denied Gantt bond on the attempted murder charge. He received a $10,000 bond for a weapons charge related to the incident.

There were also seven reports of shots being fired into several houses in Walterboro on June 19th.

Another shooting occurred on the evening of June 21st on Deloach Avenue in Walterboro that left one man dead from a gunshot wound.

A separate shooting also occurred on June 9th on Nunuville Road outside of Walterboro. This crime left one man dead from a gunshot wound.

A separate incident that occurred in May in Ruffin left three people dead and a fourth injured. Arrests have been made in this specific case.

There was also a shooting in May that occurred at a gas station in Walterboro.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to give them information on the most recent shooting by calling 843-549-2211. You can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers with information at 843-554-1111.