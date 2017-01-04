Late Season Duck Hunting Brings Mixed Bag

Going afield in the Lowcountry whether for fish or fowl, harvesting a mixed bag is almost always the result. For instance, a saltwater angler might cast out for a redfish, only to have a flounder take the bait. Duck hunters face a similar dilemma, choosing which decoys to deploy in order to attract a certain species of duck. All too often during January, another species of migratory waterfowl will come into the decoys, and BAM just like that duck hunters can experience a surprise at sunrise.

Any duck hunt begins with activity well before dawn since the decoy spread must be set out before first light. A recent hunt opportunity with friends near Rimini involved a 4 a.m. wake up, and a 5:30 a.m. meet up at the hunt club. Coffee and fellowship are usually enjoyed while friends put on waders and gather decoys and retrieving dogs before heading to the duck blind. Legal shooting time is 30-minutes before sunrise, but in most cases some ducks will be flying by before that.

Duck hunters try to estimate what species of ducks are in the area using reports from previous hunts. So if ring-necked ducks are in the area, they put out ringneck decoys, and using other duck decoys like redheads or pintails helps hunters to feel like they might attract those species too. To borrow from Savannah’s favorite film star Forrest Gump, and his quote that life is like a box of chocolates, ducks hunting is similar because you never know what you are going to get!

Dog trainer Chad Beard from Docheno Kennels and I put out our decoys in a semicircular spread in front of the blind, with a motion decoy right in the middle. Our hunt partners Lawton Huggins and his daughter Marian gave decoy placement directions from the blind in the dark of night, and we all felt the anticipation of their father-daughter duck hunt. Daylight always comes quickly despite all the preparations to be ready, so we scurried into the blind and loaded our shotguns.

Ladies First! When legal shooting time arrived a big duck passed by the far end of the blind where Marian was stationed, and she aimed her Browning humpback shotgun and dropped it like a stone with one shot. Everyone in the duck blind can gain confidence when a good shot is made to start the morning. When other ducks hunters in the area began to shoot, more ducks began to fly by and all of a sudden two coots tried to sneak by Marian, and she dropped them both with one shot.

Her father was next to strike, aiming his 20-gauge over and under at a passing duck which splashed down behind the blind. Huggins was able to recall many duck hunts from the distant past in this same area near Lake Marion and was pleased to be back in the game. I’m not sure which gun fired the most shells between father and daughter, but I do know that when shotgun shells became depleted, Lawton pledged his remaining ‘poppers’ to Marian’s gun.

Many of the ducks we saw at the start of this hunt were released mallards, of which there is a limit of four per gun, with no more than two hens per gun. A legal limit of six ducks per hunter includes a mixed bag with about a dozen different species possible. An hour into the hunt our decoys began to receive some attention from diving ducks coming into the area. I reached out and touched the first black and white duck that came in. We were surprised to identify my duck as a lesser scaup, commonly referred to as a bluebill.

A quick check of the duck hunting regulations reveals that the legal limit is only two scaup per gun, but since they kept coming to our blind, we kept shooting and kept a close count. Just then some more black and white ducks cupped up and dropped into our spread, adding some ringnecks to our tally. We saw some green-wing teal buzz past us, but our decoy spread of big ducks failed to bring them in close enough. Two canvasback ducks were seen, but they offered no shot.

Beard sent his yellow Labrador named Diva out early and often to fetch up all our ducks, a workday that this young lab made look easy. All four guns in our blind would end up finding success in downing a limit of ducks, and Diva worked flawlessly as Beard directed her via whistle commands and hand signals. Dog work is important to duck hunters in order to ensure that each downed duck is claimed, especially when a surprise duck makes your mixed bag that much more special.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com