Lady Warhawks Volleyball

By Brian Benton

As Colleton Prep’s new school year is set to begin, the Lady Warhawks Volleyball team is set to take the floor. This season brings in a younger squad as they only have four returning varsity players. “I have no seniors this year, but we still have a lot of talent,” said Head Coach Ashley Finney. “With the first few weeks of practice behind us, our offense looks pretty good. I do not think that our age is going to factor during our season. We will be just fine as long as we practice hard and play hard.” Because of such a young squad, CPA will only be putting a varsity and b-team on the court this year. The Warhawks will host Dorchester Academy Thursday, August 17th at 4:00 for the first game of the season.

Varsity: Langley Harter. Hanna Drawdy. Ella Nolte. Kenleigh Crosby. Weslin Jones. Emily Wilson. Jessica Hughes. Ally Crook. Katelyn Sightler.

B-Team: Mary Carter. Alyssa Groves. Taylor Tomedolskey. Kara Fargnoli. Caroline Jones. Bailee Stanley. Cassie Craven. Kaylee Warren. Kayla Banks. Jordan Slocum.