Lady War Hawks Varsity Volleyball face tough teams

Colleton Prep Lady War Hawks Varsity Volleyball team had one win and two losses this past week.

Last Monday, the Lady War Hawks beat Patrick Henry Academy 25-16, 25-19 and 25-22 at home.

Kills: Langley Harter-16, Ella Nolte-10, Weslin Jones-7, Jessica Hughes-4, Emily Wilson-2 and Taylor Tomedolskey, Rachel Wright and Caroline Kinard-1 each.

Aces: W. Jones-4, Nolte-2 and Hughes and Linley Jones-1 each.

The Lady War Hawks hosted a tough Beaufort Academy last Tuesday. The lady War Hawks won two matches, with both scores 25-21, but lost three 25-19, 25-18 and 15-10 with Beaufort Academy winning.

Kills: Harter-19, W.Jones and Nolte-10 each, Tomedolsky, Wilson and Kinard-2 each and L.Jones-1.

Aces: Nolte-4, W.Jones-3, L.Jones-2 and Harter, Tomedolsky, Wilson and Kinard-1 each.

On Thursday, the Lady War Hawks traveled to Hilton Head Christian Academy and took another tough lose, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-2.

Kills: Harter-9, W.Jones-4, Tomedolsky and Kinard-3 each and Hughes and L.Jones-1 each.

Aces: L.Jones-4, Harter-3 and Nolte, Hughes, Tomesolsky and Kinard-1 each.

CPA Lady War Hawk Head Volleyball Coach Ashley Finney said, “I think we are progressing well. We did really well against some really tough teams this week. Our schedule will start slowing down now before playoffs. This will give us more time to practice and throw in some new things that we want to try.”

The Lady War Hawks will be on the road Thursday to face Thomas Heyward at 6:00 pm.