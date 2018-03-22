Lady War Hawks Soccer

The Colleton Prep Lady War Hawks faced off against the Colleton County High School Cougars in a middle school soccer match on Wednesday, March 14th at the Wildfire Soccer field. The Lady War Hawks may be a new team but they showed they are fierce competition as they defeated the Lady Cougars 6-0. For the Lady War Hawks, Emily Wilson scored two goals and Ally Crook, Anne Hatcher White, Ella Nolte, and Laura Barnes all scored one goal each. According to Head Coach Bray Campbell, “The team did a fantastic job communicating, passing, and playing their positions. They controlled passes and got to the ball. Everything Assistant Coach, Charlie Spears, and I have been telling them, they did in yesterday’s game. We are incredibly proud of the performance the entire team gave yesterday.” Players who are starting to stand out for the Lady War Hawks include Gracie Bishop, Jeyda Bolukbasi, and Cassie Craven. “Stopper, Gracie Bishop, has really impressed me in practice and games, but yesterday she did great,” Coach Campbell said, “She stepped up to lead the defense when Hannah Wilson wasn’t on the field; she challenged the opposing team for the ball; she was aggressive and controlled her part of the field. Defender, Jeyda Bolukbasi, was on her game yesterday. She hustled to the ball, was very aggressive, and made some great plays. She was switching in and out with sweeper, Hannah Wilson, to make sure the defense held off CCMS’s offense. Defender, Cassie Craven, has been awesome this season. She has surprised me with her confidence, aggressiveness, and communication with the other girls. She took the time to look up, find her teammate on the field, and make a solid pass.” This week the Lady War Hawks will face Northwood Academy in an away match on Tuesday, March 20th and on Wednesday, March 21st at Colleton County High School. “All of the girls did a great job,” Coach Campbell said, “I am very proud of their hard work, determination, and dedication they have shown so far this season.”