Lady War Hawks are Ready to Win in 2018

The CPA Lady War Hawks have seen their share of victories and defeats this season as they started off on a strong winning streak and then began to face some tough opponents. Before the winter break, the Lady War Hawks were defeated by Patrick Henry and Beaufort Academy with both games ending in close scores. The Lady War Hawks in both games got off to a slow start and struggled to regain a lead but the winter break was an opportune time for the ladies to spend time practicing their skills. The Lady War Hawks were set to have their first game of 2018 on Wednesday January 3rd, however due to inclement weather that game was cancelled and will be rescheduled soon. According to Coach Brown, who serves as the head coach for the varsity girls, boys, and junior varsity boys basketball teams, “All of the teams worked hard and we were able to make up for the lack of being together at the beginning of the season.”

This season Coach Brown has had to overcome many challenges, as each team has its own unique challenges to face. Overall Coach Brown said the players have struggled with a history or basketball not being viewed the same as other sports and one of his goal is to change the culture of how the players view the sport. “As with any program trust and commitment is the key and the players are looking for that from me,” Coach Brown said, “We have worked really hard on communicating at a higher level to each other, which as built trust and respect for each member of the basketball program.” According to Coach Brown the boys struggle with believing in themselves however the Lady War Hawks face a different challenge, “It’s them believing in themselves. They have had a rough couple of years in the win column and we seem to start already down before we start.” According to Coach Brown that just some growing pains as the War Hawks continue to build their new program program. “We made great strides over the break,” Coach Brown said, “There is a spark starting in their eyes with some new things we put in. I believe things about to change for the War Hawks, we have been close in most of our games and now we should be able to close those games out.”

The Lady War Hawks will be joining the boys schedule again and are set to play three games this week, two of which will be at home. The first will be Wednesday January 10th (home) against Thomas Heyward, the second will be Thursday January 11th (away) against Hilton Head Christian, and finally Friday January 12th (home) against Saint Andrew’s. As for 2018, Coach Brown has a goal for the Lady War Hawks and it’s quiet simple, “It’s the continuing growth of the individuals and the team. You can see it everyday at practice how we are growing. As for the wins and loses, they will work themselves out. Our real push comes at the beginning of tournament play.” With several strong and distinctive players on the girls team, Coach Brown has seen a lot of growth in many of the players just in a short period of time. “As a coach one of the proudest moments are when you see someone grow and improve over a short time,” Coach Brown said, “Senior Emily Martin as grown so much as a basketball players since the season opened. Her improvement is vital our success as she continues to grow. Sophomore Heather Davis is the first player off the bench, she plays multiple positions and works hard at each one of them. As a coach, I am lucky to have a 6th man (women) like her as she supplies an instant spark when she enters the game.”