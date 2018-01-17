Lady War Hawks Ready for a Comeback

The Lady War Hawks went into their first of three games this week ready to put in work but unfortunately, they met the same fate as their brother Hawks. They faced Thomas Heyward Academy and proved that their long break was well spent as they worked together, set up plays, and kept the game close until the very end. According to Coach Brown, “It was a typical game when there is a long layoff. We did not play our best with missed foul shots, 10 total, with 15 unforced turnovers. We had a lot of stuff happen to us in about a 5-minute span. However, I believe it will make us a stronger team in the long run.” That 5 minute span came towards the end of the game when the War Hawks were down by only one point and a play was set into motion which unfortunately did not go as planned allowing Thomas Heyward to walk away with a win and final score of THA 39 to CPA 38. Leading the Lady War Hawks during the game was Anne Garrett Carter who scored 12 points followed closely by Langley Harter who scored 11 points.

The next opponents for the Lady War Hawks was Hilton Head Academy, the Lady Eagles who are rumored to be one of the best teams in the 2A division. Like their brother Hawks, the Lady War Hawks struggled offensively during the first half of the game as they struggled to score and were down 27 to 12 at half time. The Lady War Hawks began to redeem themselves during the second half as they were able to give the Lady Eagles an intense and competitive game however it was not quite enough as the Lady Eagles walked away with the victory for the night with a final score of HHA 45 – CPA 27. This game proved to be a good one for one Lady War Hawk, Taylor Tomedolskey who had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals during the game. “We seem to have a little hang over from Wednesday in the first half,” Coach Brown said about the Lady War Hawks playing, “We were unable to get in a full practice on Thursday due to some middle school games. However. by the end of the game I saw a change in our girls. We had a different type of talk at half time, we did not talk so much about basketball, it was about life. How you determine what really happens to you and that you can make a change for the better anytime you want. We were a different team in the 2nd half as we pushed back, and we were in control for most of the 2nd half as a coach that is a great sign for the future.”

The Lady War Hawks finished their week on a positive note as they were finally able to secure a victory against St. Andrews Academy. The Lady Hawks were able to kick off the game with a quick lead which they were able to maintain ending the first half 24 to 21, however the momentum of the game was leaning more towards St. Andrews who were making a quick come back. During the second half of the game, the Lady War Hawks pushed harder and played a tough defense as they held their opponents off and were able to finally secure a victory with a final score of CPA 49 to SAA 25. “We were able to do something tonight that we have not been able to do in the past,” Coach Brown said, “We responded to some pressure and foul trouble to win a game. Players stepped up and did a great job tonight. We may have gone 1 and 2 for the week however, we may have grown up a little bit.” The Lady War Hawks were again lead by Langley Harter who scored 17 points during the game followed by Meredith Ware who scored 13 points. Rianna Bailey and Taylor Tomedolskey also shined during the game as they pushed the defense and rebounding during the game to help secure the victory for the team.