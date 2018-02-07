Lady War Hawks Play Hilton Head Christian

The Lady War Hawks had a tough week last week, as they were defeated at both games. The first game was on Tuesday, January 23rd when the Lady War Hawks faced Beaufort Academy in their only home game of the week. Beaufort Academy was able to secure a quick lead and although the Lady War Hawks played a tough second half, they were unable to overcome Beaufort’s lead. The final score for the game was BA 45 to CPA 35. Leading the Lady War Hawks during the game was Meredith Ware who scored 15 points during the game. The second game was an away game against John Paul II, where the Lady War Hawks played a tough game against the #4 ranked team in the region. The final score for the game was CPA 37 to JP 40. Leading the Lady War Hawks during the game was Langley Harter who scored 16 points during the game.

On Tuesday, January 30th the Lady War Hawks played Hilton Head Christian, who is currently ranked number one. This was a tight game for the Lady War Hawks as the score never exceeded a 5 point lead on either side during the first half. During the 2nd half, the Lady War Hawks missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer allowing Hilton Head to skate by with a win with a final score of HHC 46 to CPA 44. During the game, the Lady War Hawks were led by Anne Garrett Carter who scored 16 points and had 4 assist during the game, followed by Langley Harter with 12 points and 4 steals, and Meredith Ware who scored 10 points during the game and had 15 rebounds. “We have been in these types of games all season and we have ended up on the short end of the stick,” Coach Brown said, “However, tonight it was different we weren’t hoping to win, we believed we deserved to win. As a coach it is frustrating watching our young ladies go through this so many times this year. Our young ladies surprised me as they asked what we needed to do to get to the playoffs and play them again. Earlier in the year this team gave us our biggest lost by 18 points and we felt at that time it was a big accomplishment as they had been beating everyone by 30 or 40 points. Tonight, we learned that we were just a good as they are, and we are tired of coming up short.” The Lady War Hawks are still competing to secure the 3rd or 4th seed in the regions ranking.