Lady War Hawks looking for a win

The Colleton Prep Lady War Hawks Tennis team lost a heartbreaker to Beaufort Academy last Tuesday. The Lady War Hawks quickly won two of the singles matches with Kaylee Spears bringing in win number three after hours on the court 6-3 and 7-5. CPA Head Tennis Coach Lessie Snead said, “Spears is to be commended for her endurance, focus, and determination on a hot, humid afternoon. She played steady tennis and believed in her game; she never gave up against an equally talented opponent.” Lady War Hawk Rianna Bailey had a win over Beaufort Academy Jayda Schep, 6-3 and 6-0. Bailey said, “After the first set, I remembered that it would be the last time I would play Schep, as she is a senior, and that motivated me to finish strong.” The Lady War Hawks was only able to take one double win, but it was a nail bitter. Bailey and Becca Martin lost a tiebreaker to give BA the match victory, 5-4.

Beaufort Academy 5, Colleton Prep Academy 4

Singles

1 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Jayda Scheper (BA) 6-3, 6-0

2 Becca Martin (CPA) d. Ansleigh Pingree (BA) 6-0, 6-3

3 Brycent Ambrose (BA) d. Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-1, 6-0

4 Kaylee Spears (CPA) d. Emma Dillinger (BA) 6-3, 7-5

5 Tallie Pendarvis (BA) d. Anne Hatcher White (CPA) 6-2, 6-3

6 Kate Luckey (BA) d. MaKayla Odum (CPA) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1 J.Scheper/B.Ambrose (BA) d. R. Bailey/B.Martin (CPA) 9-8

2 S. Bailey/K.Spears (CPA) d. A.Pingree/E. Dillinger (BA) 8-6

3 T.Pendarvis/K.Luckey (BA) d. M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) 8-6

On Wednesday, Lady War Hawks showed slight improvement against Hilton Head Christian Academy but was not enough losing 9-0. Lady War Hawk Sidney Bailey split sets before losing a tiebreaker to give HHC Mary Yanker the win. Bailey played long and hard but couldn’t stay ahead in the match. Lady War Hawk Anne Hatcher White won in a closely contested match 6-2, 3-6 and 1-0. White is making steady progress and improves focus and attention in her game. Coach Snead added, “With us receiving two defaults due to a lack of HHC players, plus White’s win, the team victory went to a well-coached and talented HHC team.”

Hilton Head Christian Academy 6, Colleton Prep Academy 3

Singles

1 Olivia Rose Besecker (HHCA) d. Rianna Bailey (CPA)6-1, 6-1

2 Caitlyn Jackson (HHCA) d. Becca Martin (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

3 Mary Yanker (HHCA) d. Sidney Bailey (CPA)7-5, 4-6, 1-0

4 Abigail Scott (HHCA) d. Kaylee Spears (CPA)6-0, 6-0

5 Anne Hatcher White (CPA) d. Caroline Yanker (HHCA)6-2, 3-6, 1-0

6 MaKayla Odum (CPA) won by default

Doubles

1 O.R. Besecker/C.Jackson (HHCA) d. R. Bailey/K.Spears (CPA)8-0

2 A. Scott/ C.Yanker (HHCA) d. B.Martin/M.Odum (CPA) 4-1

3 S.Bailey/A.H.White (CPA) won by default

The match that was scheduled last Thursday against Trinity-Brynes Collegiate School was canceled due to excessive travel time required.

The Lady War Hawks was on the road Monday to face Palmetto Christian but has of press deadline we had not received results. They also had a home game Tuesday against John Paul II, but we had not received results before deadline. The Lady War Hawks will face Colleton County Lady Cougars on Thursday at 5:00 pm. They will play on the Lady Cougars courts.