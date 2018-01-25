Lady War Hawks Go for the Win

Long weeks are becoming the norm for the CPA Lady War Hawks as they faced three opponents for the second week in a row. The previous week the Lady War Hawks faced Thomas Heyward Academy, Hilton Head Academy, and St. Andrews Academy. In the first game against Thomas Heyward Academy the Lady Hawks fought hard but were defeated by only one point with a final score of THA 39 to CPA 38. The second game was against Hilton Head Academy, where they faced one of the best teams in their regions and similar to the War Hawks, they struggle to score. The Lady War Hawks fought hard during the second half but were unable to regain a lead and lost with a final score of HHA 45 – CPA 27. The final game of the week was against St. Andrews Academy where the Lady Hawks were able to start the game with a quick lead that they were able to maintain giving them their first win of the week with a final score of CPA 49 to SAA 25. Coach Brown has been pushing the Lady War Hawks who started the season off pulling in some strong victories but seems to have struggled the past few weeks.

The Lady War Hawks started their week off facing Hilton Head Prep, where they were lead by Langley Harter who scored 21 points and had 5 steals during the game. Taylor Tomedolskey hit a 3 pointer and stole the ball 4 times in 6 processions and Senior Emily Martin had 10 rebounds during the game. This hard work lead the Lady War Hawks to a victory against HHP with a final score of CPA 35 to HHP 31. The second game of the week was Saturday night against John Paul II. The Lady War Hawks played hard and the game was back and forth as the final buzzer ended on JP’s side with a final score of JP 39 to CPA 37. The Lady War Hawks were led by Langley Hart who scored 16 points during the game followed by Anne Garrett Carter who scored 12 points. “We have lost 4 of our 5 loses in the last 30 seconds or on the last possession,” Coach Brown said, “It is always hard to come up on the short end of the stick in these types of games. However, it is making us stronger and preparing us for the future. I see getting more physical as we play more games. Our goal right now is to qualify for the playoffs and see if we can make some noise.”

This week the War Hawks will play against Orangeburg Prep on Monday, January 22nd in an away match and will return home on Tuesday January 23rd to play against Beaufort. The War Hawks will finish out the week against John Paul on Friday, January 26th in another away match.