Lady War Hawks Go 2-1

The Lady War Hawks had their first game of the week on Monday, February 5th, where they faced Orangeburg Prep. This was also senior night for CPA and the Lady War Hawks were able to secure a victory with a final score of CPA 49 to OP 46. During the game, the Lady War Hawks continued to build a lead but OP did not stop and played a very close game. The Lady War Hawks were lead during the game by Langley Harter who scored 22 points, 20 being during the second half, and Meredith Ware who scored 16 points and had 14 rebounds. “We beat Orangeburg Prep for the first time 2 weeks ago and they wanted to stop any streak that we were trying to start, Coach Charlie Brown said, “It was a great night for us in several ways, winning on Senior Night is always important and sending Emily Martin and Caroline Jones out in style, winning a very physical game against a larger team and lastly getting the win in a close game.

On Tuesday, February 6th the Lady War Hawks traveled to Savannah where they played St. Andrews in a regional game. During the 1st quarter, the Lady War Hawks quickly set the pace for the game as they scored 11 points, which they maintained through the first half heading into half time with a 10 point lead. The Lady War Hawks were able to maintain this lead, which ultimately lead them into their second victory of the week with a final score of CPA 61 to SA 33. The Lady War Hawks were led again by Langley Harter who scored another 22 points, Anne Garrett Carter who scored 16 points and Meredith Ware who had 11 assist and 15 rebounds. “It was a great night to be a Lady War Hawk, we played as a team tonight everyone got involved,” Coach Brown said, “Our role players scored 20 plus points and that type of production makes anyone tough to beat. It makes a coach proud when you start to see your team starting to understand what team basketball is all about. Meredith dishing out 11 assists with one more pass thought was a thing of art to watch and everyone who received a pass from her doing their job by making great shots or smart decisions.”

The Lady War Hawks concluded their week on Thursday, February 8th as they traveled to Thomas Heyward Academy for another regional game. This was a very close game for the Lady War Hawks but missing a 3 point shot at the buzzer left them at a loss with the final score THA 41 to CPA 39. Harter again led the Lady War Hawks with 12 points during the game followed by Carter who scored 11 points. “We have lost so many games by 3 or less points all season,” Coach Brown said, “Our goal is to make the playoffs and we believe that everything will even itself out on the close games.”