Lady War Hawks Finish the Season

The Lady War Hawks competed in their final game of the season on Friday, February 16th at Heathwood Academy. The Lady War Hawks started the game out strong, and during the first quarter of the game both teams competed for an intense defensive game. Spartanburg Day started off with a strong offense and got an early lead and during the second quarter were able to get a substantial lead heading into half time with a score of 38-12. Although the Lady War Hawks attempted to regain their ground, they were unable to catch back up to the Lady Griffins and the game ended with a final score of 67-37. Leading the Lady War Hawks was Meredith Ware who scored 9 of the teams 13 high points and had 11 rebounds, followed by Langley Harter who scored 11 points, and Anne Garrett Carter who finished with 8 points. “I could not be any prouder of this team,” Coach Brown said, “We heard that Spartanburg Day was the fastest team in 2A from other coaches. Well, they may have won the game however, I believe we showed that we were the quicker team. The 1st quarter was exactly what we thought it would be a defensive battled. The 2nd quarter, we missed 10 lay ups, 15 shots from the field and 3 free throws. We could not find the bottom of the basket, when you have shots go 3 quarters of the way down and pop out it just not your night. There are times your team forces shots, that was not the case here. We could not get it to go through and they did not miss. We out basically out shot them 3 to 1 in the quarter. The 2nd half was pretty much even, we made a run or two and The Lady Griffins were able to match us late as they continue to press our bench players.”

This was the first season coaching the War Hawks and the Lady War Hawks for Coach Brown, who has some major goals for his teams. “As for the season we lost 6 games by less than 3 points, everyone we lost to made the playoffs, and we beat Orangeburg Prep for the first time ever,” Coach Brown said, “It was a great season for our program, we showed growth every day. The players did not even know who their coach was going to be the Friday before we could practice, and I brought in a completely different approach to the game and they just gave it their all. The only negative, I can say about the season is losing Emily Martin and Caroline Jones as departing seniors. As for the future it is bright with 4 starters and an experience bench coming back. We will also be putting together a summer program for all the teams at CPA.” This was a big season and big change for not only the War Hawks but also for Coach Brown, who is learning to adapt to a new community, new job, and new players. “I would like to thank the families at CPA and the Walterboro community for welcoming me with open arms,” Coach Brown said, “My wife and I lost everything we owned due to Hurricane Irma and being able to come home was blessing in our lives. Go War Hawks!!!”