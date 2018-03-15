Lady War Hawks Compete in SCISA Softball Tournament

The Lady War Hawk JV and Varsity Softball Teams headed to Sumter on Saturday, March 10th to compete in the SCISA Softball Tournament. There were 6 teams competing in the tournament, with a 3 game guarantee for each team. CPA Varsity lost their first game with a final score of 1-0, however JV was able to pull out a win with a final score of 6-4. Varsity faced Thomas Heyward during their second game where they were able to pull out a win with a final score of 3-2, but JV lost to Marlboro Academy during their second game with a final score of 3-4. The old saying, third times a charm, was working for the Lady War Hawks as both JV and Varsity Teams went on to beat their opponents in their third game. Varsity faced off against Robert E. Lee and won with a final score of 7-2 and JV beat Pee Dee with a final score of 2-1. Varsity faced Carolina and were ultimately defeated 10 and knocked out of the tournament. JV faced Conway and won their fourth game 11-0 but were also knocked out of the tournament when they faced Carolina and were defeated 10-2.