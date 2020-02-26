Lady Indians with two close games

The USC Salkehatchie Lady Indians Basketball team had two very close losses this past week. They are now 15-12 on the season. “We came out on the wrong side of two very close battles this week against the #1 and #2 seed of our region,” said USC Salkehatchie Lady Indians Head Basketball Coach Glen Mayo.

On Wednesday, February 19th, the Lady Indians hosted their rival, Cape Fear. The Lady Indians held their own but came up short, 74-85.

Top Performers:

Andre’sia Alexander: 26points

Nari Coe: 15 points

Zymbraya Corley: 13 points

Diamond Phillips: 9 points

The Lady Indians dropped another close one Friday night on their home court to #9 nationally ranked Catawba Valley, 60-66.

Top Performers:

LT LeShore: 19 points

Zymbraya Corley: 15 points

Andre’sia Alexander: 10 points

The Lady Indians have now finished up region play and will be entering the region tournament as a six seed. They will play third seed, which is still being decided, on March 5th at Patrick Henry College (VA). “I think we are playing as good as any team in our region right now, so we are excited for the tournament next week,” added Coach Mayo.

The Lady Indians hosted Southwest Virginia College at 6 pm on Wednesday, which was sophomore night, but as of press deadline, we had not received any results. ROLL TRIBE!