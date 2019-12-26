Lady Indians with a win

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Basketball team competed in the TreCom Bank College Invitational in Myrtle Beach on Friday. The Lady Indians came home with a win against Spartanburg Methodist College, 65-61. The Lady Indians go into their Christmas break 9-6 on the season. “Great win for the girls and the program. Now with wins over both Denmark and Spartanburg, our girls have made a clean sweep of the D1 junior colleges in the state. We now have eight days off for Christmas break, before we open back up with two home matches,” said USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Head Basketball Coach Glen Mayo.

Top Performers:

Zymbraya Corley: 20 points and 4 rebounds

Sha’Terra Ferrell: 17 points and 8 rebounds

Diamond Phillips: 13 points and 5 rebounds

The Lady Indians will kick-off their second half of the season hosting Brunswick College on Sunday, January 5th at 2 pm. They will also host Fayetteville Tech College on Monday, January 6th at 6 pm. Come out and support the Lady Indians.