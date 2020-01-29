Lady Indians with a win

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Basketball team came out of their slump last Thursday with a win on the road against Denmark Tech College, 77-63. “This was our second matchup on the season verse Denmark Tech, and I am proud of our effort in a hostile environment. This was a team win where everyone contributed,” said USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Head Basketball Coach Glen Mayo.

Top Performers:

Zymbraya Corley-22 points and 10 rebounds

Andre’sia Alexander-14 points, 12 assist, 8 rebounds, and 7 steals

LT LeShore-12 points and 10 rebounds

Diamond Phillips-9 points and 5 rebounds

“After dropping three in a row, hopefully, this win gets us back on the right track over these next six games before Region 10 Tournament,” added Coach Mayo.

The Lady Indians will be at home this Saturday to face Guilford Tech College at 2:00 pm. Come out and support these ladies! Roll Tribe!