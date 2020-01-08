Lady Indians move to 7-3 in Region X Play

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Basketball team has been burning up their home court. On Sunday, the Lady Indians opened up the New Year with a win against Brunswick College (NC), 72-44. Brunswick College is a Region 10 opponent and with the Lady Indians beating them, it moved them to 6-3 in Region X Play and 10-6 overall. USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Head Basketball Coach Glen Mayo said, “I am very proud of our effort tonight! We played very sloppy in the first half but were able to shake the rust off and get going in the second half. Brunswick has a great program and coach, and this was a good win for us.”

Top Performers:

Lashala Harvin: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks, 3 steals, and 3 assist

Zymbraya Corley: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assist, and 2 steals

LT LeShore: 9 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks

Jakovia Raiford: 8 points

Diamond Phillips: 8 points and 9 rebounds

Monday night, the Lady Indians ran over Fayetteville Tech College, 112-32. With this win, the Lady Indians improved to 11-6 on the season and 7-3 in

Region X Play.

Top Performers:

Lashala Harvin: 18pts

Diamond Phillips: 17pts

Anajae James: 13pts

Dre Alexander: 12pts

Nari Coe: 11pts

LT LeShore: 10pts

Natasha Wideman: 10pts

The Lady Indians will host Bryant & Stratton College (VA) on Saturday at 2 pm. Come out and support these ladies as they look to move forward in their season and Region X Play.