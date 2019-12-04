Lady Indians move to 5-0 in Region

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Basketball team defeated Brunswick College (NC) on the road last Tuesday, 72-46. This moved the Lady Indians to 5-0 in Region X play and 6-3 overall record. “I am very proud of the energy and effort these ladies brought tonight in the win,” said USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Head Basketball Coach Glen Mayo.

Top Performers:

Andre’sia Alexander: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 steals

Zymbraya Corley: 14 points and 5 rebounds

Nari Coe: 13 points and 5 assists

LT Leshore: 7 points and 11 rebounds

Sha’Terra Ferrell: 7 points and 10 rebounds

Coach Mayo added, “It will take the same focus every day going forward as we have six very tough games before Christmas break.”

The Lady Indians were back on the road Tuesday to face Guilford Tech College, but as of the press deadline, we had not received results. They will be at home on Saturday with tip-off time at 2 pm. Come out and support these women as they look forward to moving on up in Region X play!