Lady Indians hit a slump

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Basketball team had two disappointing losses this past week due to injuries late in the season.

Last Wednesday, the Lady Indians came home with a loose against Southwest Virginia College, 72-80.

Top Performers:

Zymbraya Corley: 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals

Lashala Harvin: 14 points, 4 assist, and 3 rebounds

This past Saturday, the Lady Indians were back on the road to face Wake Tech College. They lost 63-81.

Top Performers:

Nari Coe: 15 points and 3 assist

Zymbraya Corley: 13 points

Lashala Harvin: 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assist

LT LeShore: 11 points and 12 rebounds

USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Head Basketball Coach Glen Mayo said, “We have five games left before the region tournament, so it is important we pick up some steam.”

The Lady Indians hosted Johnston College on Wednesday at 5 pm, but as of the press deadline, we had not received any results. The Lady Indians will host Lenoir College on Saturday at 2 pm. Come out and show your support for these ladies!