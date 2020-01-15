Lady Indians come up short

The USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Basketball team fell 56-60 in a hard fight Saturday on their home court against Bryant & Stratton College (VA). The Lady Indians are now 11-7 on the season and 7-4 in Region X play. “Great effort today on defense as we held a team that averages 80 points per game to just 60,” said USC Salkehatchie Indians Women’s Head Basketball Coach Glen Mayo. “It was a bad start to the third quarter as it put us in “catch-up” mode for the remainder of the game.”

Top Performers:

Lashala Harvin: 12 points and 6 rebounds

Nari Coe: 11 points, 4 steals, and 3 rebounds

Andre’sia Alexander: 11 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assist

Zymbraya Corley: 10 points and 8 rebounds

The Lady Indians were on the road Wednesday to face Southwest Virginia College (VA), as of press deadline we had not received results. They will face Wake Tech College on Saturday at 2 pm in Raleigh, NC. The Lady Indians will host Johnston College Wednesday, January 22nd at 5 pm. Come out and support these ladies!