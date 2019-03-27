Lady Hawks JV Softball 6-0

Colleton Prep’s JV Lady Hawks Softball Team is looking to stay undefeated, going into a tough week. The Lady Hawks record is 6 and 0, on the strength of some solid pitching and timely hitting. During the stretch, the Lady Hawks have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 100 to 17.

Andrew Jackson Academy 19 to 5

Colleton Middle School 18 to 4

Clarendon Hall Academy 17 to 4

Jefferson Davis Academy 13 to 3

Jefferson Davis Academy 17 to 0

Andrew Jackson Academy 16 to 1

Becca Martin and Sidney Bailey have been a great pitching tandem thus far. The two have tallied 39 strikeouts in just 19 innings of work. CPA Head JV Softball Coach Tiger Martin said, “It’s a great feeling to take the field knowing we have better pitching than our opponent. Martin has started every game for us.” Offensively, Jordan Slocum and Hannah Strickland have been their leaders. They have had back to back triples to break open what was a tight game at Clarendon Hall. Martin and Slocum also split time between Varsity and JV. Martin added, “Anslie Murdaugh’s bat has come alive of late which bodes well for us down the stretch. She can be one of our top hitters when she is on. Mackenzie Pellum has been a great leader on the field from her short-stop position. Pellum’s showed her versatility as she stepped in at catcher for us against Jefferson Davis Academy in Slocum’s absence. Second year player, Taylor Carroll is steadily improving. She hit the hardest ball of her career against JCA on Friday and I’m expecting that to bolster her confidence at the plate. New comers Mary Carter and Roxanne Ramos have picked up the game much faster than I could have hoped. They are really good athletes and I expect them to be solid contributors to the program in the years to come.”

The Lady Hawks hosted a young Andrew Jackson on Monday night. Martin got the start on the mound and fanned four thru two innings, allowing one unearned run. Bailey continued her fine pitching in relief in the 3rd. She allowed one base runner, while striking out two AJA girls. Pellum led off an eight run 1st inning attack with a line drive to centerfield. Slocum drove a missile to left, for the first of her two in the park home runs for the night. Martin followed up Slocum’s in park home run with one of her own. Murdaugh and Strickland had big hits to put the game away in the 3rd with a final score of 16 to 1.

The Lady Hawks hosted their arch rival Dorchester Academy, on Tuesday, but as of press deadline we had not received results. They will also host Clarendon Hall, on Friday, at 4:00 pm. Come out and support the Lady Hawks, as they try to stay undeated.