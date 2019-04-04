Lady Cougars varsity softball with two huge wins

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colleton County High School Lady Cougars Softball team defeated Hilton Head on their home field Friday night, 11 to 1. Whitney Weathers started for the Cougars allowing three hits and one run over five innings, with seven
The Lady Cougars didn’t stop there. They hosted Bluffton on Monday and beat them 14 to 0. Weathers was back on the mound for the Lady Cougars and threw a brilliant no-hitter. She allowed zero hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out nine and walking zero. The Lady Cougars had 14 runs on ten hits over four innings. Howard, Weathers and Adriene Jenkins all got multiple hits. Howard led with three hits in three
The Lady Cougars was on the road Wednesday to face Bluffton at 6:30 pm, but as of