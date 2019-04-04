Lady Cougars varsity softball with two huge wins

The Colleton County High School Lady Cougars Softball team defeated Hilton Head on their home field Friday night, 11 to 1. Whitney Weathers started for the Cougars allowing three hits and one run over five innings, with seven strike outs and no walks. The Lady Cougars took early lead in the first inning scoring on a triple from Ashley Savage and a single by Karson Hiott. They secured the win with eight runs in the fifth inning. Contributing in the inning came from doubles by Savage, Hiott, Sydney Howard, Makayla Chisolm, and Weathers with a triple by Shamorie Overton. Hiott went 3 for 3 at the plate to lead in hits.

The Lady Cougars didn’t stop there. They hosted Bluffton on Monday and beat them 14 to 0. Weathers was back on the mound for the Lady Cougars and threw a brilliant no-hitter. She allowed zero hits and zero runs over five innings, striking out nine and walking zero. The Lady Cougars had 14 runs on ten hits over four innings. Howard, Weathers and Adriene Jenkins all got multiple hits. Howard led with three hits in three at bats . The Lady Cougars didn’t commit a single error. CCHS Varsity Girls Softball Coach Tootie Edwards said, “I am proud of how my girls have jelled together this season. Our motto is team work makes the dream work.”

The Lady Cougars was on the road Wednesday to face Bluffton at 6:30 pm, but as of press deadline, we had not received any results. They will host Bluffton Friday night at 6:30 pm. Come out and support these young ladies as they dominate their opponents.