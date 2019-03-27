Lady Cougars Varsity Soccer With a Tough Loss

The Colleton County High School Lady Cougars Varsity Soccer team had a very tough game against the Wade Hampton Lady Red Devils, on March 20th, with a score of 1 to 2, after overtime and a penalty kick shootout. The Lady Red Devils took a 1 to 0 lead into halftime. Lady Cougar, Kate Downey, came up with a big save on a penalty kick for a handball in the box, just before halftime, keeping the score 1 to 0.

CCHS Lady Cougar Varsity Soccer Coach Brian Reid said, “The Lady Red Devils came out and attacked us in the first half. I told the girls at half time that the game was going to come down to who wanted it more. I was happy to see us respond and tie the game. We had several point-blank opportunities to score and take the lead in the second half, but couldn’t cash them in. We must take advantage of these opportunities.” Lady Cougar, Heather Dowd, tied the game in the second half scoring from a great through ball by Lady Cougar, Stephanie Hooker, with about 25 minutes left in the game. Downey came up with another huge save for the Lady Cougars late in the game, when another penalty kick was called for a hand ball in the box.

Both teams offered little attack during the overtime periods. The game was a fantastic battle for 90 minutes, in which, both teams went after it and really wanted it. Unfortunately, the Lady Cougars came out on the short side with the Lady Red Devils making three penalty kicks and the Lady Cougars making two. The Lady Red Devils keeper came up with a huge save to win the game as the Lady Cougars had a chance to tie the shootout and send it to sudden death. Coach Reid added, “Poor touches and traps cost us the game. The team has to do a better job of challenging each other at practice. You have to practice like you play. Balls are being kicked harder and faster in the games and we are failing to control it.”

The Lady Cougars were on the road to face Bluffton, on Tuesday, but as of press deadline we had not received any results. They will be at home Thursday to face Hilton Head at 7:00 pm.