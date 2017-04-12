Lady Cougars Split

By Brian Benton

The Colleton County Lady Cougar soccer team split two games this past week. On Tuesday, April 3, CCHS hosted Beaufort in a conference match up. The JV team took the field against Beaufort first. Beaufort took the lead with a goal in the first half. In a beautiful cross by Dorothy Dessoye and finished off by Anne Mathis Thomas, the Cougars would tie it up. With unfortunate results, Beaufort tallied three more to take the win 4-1.

In the evening matchup, the two varsity teams took the field. The Cougars got on the board first when Faith Allen finished an assist from Heather Dowd. Allen would once again find the net in the 20th minute giving the Cougars a 2-0 lead. With some unlucky bounces, Beaufort would tie it up before the half. Both teams battled in the second half, but no other goal was tallied sending the match into extra time. Beaufort would get the win in extra minutes earning them the victory 4-2.

On Thursday, April 5, CCHS welcomed Stratford to town in a non-conference match. The Lady Cougars would jump on the board first with a long range shot from Macie Stone. Faith Allen would add a second goal from an assist from Amber Warren. The second half would again prove too much for Stratford. Allen would add the third goal of the night volleying home a cross from Heather Dowd. Dowd would score on a strike herself giving the Cougars a 4-0 victory. The Lady Cougars are 10-3 on the season with a 4-3 mark in conference play.