Lady Cougars Softball

This season the Lady Cougars have seen some strong victories. On Tuesday, March 13, the Lady Cougars faced Hilton Head High School and dominated the field as they won the game with a final score of 17-0. On Wednesday, March 14 the Lady Cougars faced Barnwell High School and again secured a victory with a final score of 3-2. This was a big victory for the Lady Cougars as Barnwell was undefeated at the time of the game. On Friday, March 16 the Lady Cougars faced Berkeley High School who defeated the Lady Cougars in an early lead with a final score of 8-3. “Friday against defending region champions, Berkeley, we simply made too many errors,” Coach Adams said.

The Lady Cougars were set to face Stall High School on Tuesday, March 22 however due to inclement weather the game was moved to Thursday, March 22. The Lady Cougars met Stall with an early lead that lasted throughout the game as they defeated Stall with a final score of 0-18. The Lady Cougars did not have the same fate as they traveled to Cane Bay on Friday, March 23. The Lady Cougars were defeated with a final score of 0-7. This week the Lady Cougars will face Beaufort High School at home on March 27 and Hilton Head High School at home on Friday, March 30.