Lady Cougars Soccer

By Amye Stivender

The Colleton County High School Lady Cougar soccer team traveled to Lugoff-Elgin on Monday, May 1 for the first round of AAAA playoffs. It would turn into a long, but victorious evening for the Cougars. As the teams were warming up, the skies opened up and started a torrential downpour. The start of the game was halted for an hour for rain and lightning. A kickoff that was supposed to happen at 7:00 was now 8:00. The two teams finally took the field and got through eight minutes of play when lightning would once again delay the game again until 9:00. The Cougars battled hard only allowing eight shots in regulation time. Cougar goalie Rachel Dandridge had a masterful save on a one on one. The game would end 0-0 at the end of regulation sending the game into overtime. In overtime, forward Faith Allen dribbled around four Lugoff-Elgin players and buried a goal giving the Cougars the lead. Moments later on a corner kick, Amiyah Robinson headed home the second goal of the night sealing a Cougar victory 2-0 in the first game of the playoffs.

On Wednesday, May 3, the Lady Cougars traveled to Columbia to take on 4A third ranked Dreher High School for the second round of playoffs. Dreher came out fast netting 3 goals in the early minutes. The Lady Cougars would settle in and hold Dreher for much of the game. Amiyah Robinson struck for the Lady Cougars netting a goal from 20-yards out. Dreher showed their power adding 3 more goals giving them a 6-1 win.

As I am one of the coaches of the Lady Cougars, I’m so proud of each and every one of the players and parents in making this season a successful one. CCHS went to the playoffs for only the second time in school history, and also made it to the second round for the first time. Good luck to seniors Sam Calcutt, Emily Hiott, and Makayla Parker on their futures. The Lady Cougars finished 14-6 on the season including a 1-1 mark in the playoffs.