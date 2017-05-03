Lady Cougars Soccer to Playoffs

By Brian Benton

The Colleton County Lady Cougar soccer team played a home and road game against Whale Branch this past week. On Tuesday, April 25, the Cougars welcomed Whale Branch to town. It would be senior night for three Lady Cougars. Sam Calcutt, Emily Hiott, and Makayla Parker were honored before the game for their achievements in school and on the field. The Cougar would strike early and often in this match. Faith Allen Found the net first three minutes into the game. Allen would tally four goal in the match, while Heather Dowd, Amiyah Robinson, and Sam Calcutt each scored giving the Cougars a 7-0 win.

The Cougars traveled to Whale Branch on Thursday, April 27. The Cougars had same results. Heather Dowd would tally three goals Caroline Duffy and Karis Thomas each had one. The Cougars took the win 7-0.

With a 5-5 record in conference, and a 13-5 overall record, the Cougars etched their way into the postseason. This will be only the second time in the Lady Cougars history making the postseason. The Cougars travel to Lugoff-Elgin for a AAAA conference match.