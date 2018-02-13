Lady Cougars Place 5th in Region

This season the Lady Cougars have seen their share of ups and downs. They started the season off strong winning but fell short on several region games causing their region standing to fall. Last week the Lady Cougars traveled to Berkeley High School on Tuesday, February 6th. Although this was a close game for the Lady Cougars they were defeated by Berkeley High with a final score 38-29. Leading the Lady Cougars in points during the game was Shantasia Allen who scored 8 points during the game, followed by Omari Kirkland who scored 6 points, Johnson who scored 4 points and Scha’Marie Stephens who scored 3 points.

On Thursday, February 8th the Lady Cougars played their final home game of the season against Stall High School. Stall proved to be fierce competition during the game, as they started with an early lead, that they were able to maintain the entire game. The Lady Cougars were defeated with a final score of 52-36, pushing them into fifth place overall for the region. “Overall, I was pleased with the season,” Coach Smalls said, “As a coach I was frustrated that we played good at the beginning of the year and then we fell off a little bit. We lost a lot of our region games by only three or four points so it wasn’t like we got blown out. Overall I am pleased with the girls. The thing that I like most about my girls this year is they are already ready to get back in it.”