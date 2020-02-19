Lady Cougars kick off season

McKenzie Seigler drives one down the line for a single during the Colleton County High School game against Woodland.

The Colleton County High School Lady Cougars hosted their annual Grand Slam Jam this past Saturday. Fifteen teams participated in the annual event. The teams got to see what kind of competition they would be facing this year, so they did not keep a scorebook.

The Lady Cougars first faced Woodland Wolverines. CCHS Lady Cougars Varsity Head Softball Coach Tavara “Tootie,” Edwards said, “Against Woodland, we played very well and was able to capitalize on some things. They are a good team, and I think we just out batted them.”

Next up for the Lady Cougars was a very solid Summerville Green Waves team. The Lady Cougars recorded a few errors in this game, which cost them some runs. It was a close game the entire time.

“I’m excited for my girls this upcoming season and hopeful that great things will happen for us,” added Coach Edwards. “I am also excited about the staff and all the knowledge that comes with each of them.”

The Lady Cougars was on the road to face Fort Dorchester on Tuesday, but as of press deadline, we had not received any results. The Lady Cougars will host Thomas Heyward Friday, February 28th. Come out and support these young ladies!