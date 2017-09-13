Lady Cougars JV and Varsity Volleyball Teams Defeat Lake Marion

Hurricane Irma has impacted many Colleton County High School athletic games this week, and the Lady cougar Volleyball Teams are included on the list. The Lady Cougars were set to play against Stall High School and Lake Marion High School; however Stall High School had to postpone their match to a later date. The Lady Cougars have been working hard this season and have experience both defeats and wins in their matches. Last week the Lady Cougars were defeated at two away matches against Ashley Ridge High School and Hanahan High School however they turned it around as the JV and Varsity Volleyball Teams both won in their matches against Berkley High School. This week the JV and Varsity Lady Cougars Volleyball Teams were both able to play Lake Marion and ultimately end with a win in three sets. According to Varsity Coach Katelyn Willis, “We won in three sets, it was the best out of five match tonight against Lake Marion.” The Varsity Team won 25-6, 25-7, and 25-18 and the JV Team won 25-7, 25-13, and 25-9. “Amiyah Robinson picked up some tough balls to put them in play and we were able to get a few really great hits in to score points,” According to Coach Willis, “We’ve had a few games where we lost up to 5 points for missed serves but we had a pretty constant streak against Lake Marion tonight that got the girls pumped up and made them play even bigger. It was a great way to end the week and lead us into our region matches next week.” The Lady Cougars Volleyball Teams were set to play on Tuesday against Wade Hampton however due to school cancellations, that match will be postponed to a later date. They are tentatively set to play against Hilton Head on Thursday September 14th.