Lady Cougars JV and Varsity Volleyball Teams add Another Win

The first week back to school was a busy week for the Colleton County High School Volleyball Team as they played four games and competed in the annual PRTC tournament on Saturday. The team faced two double headers that week as they played Branchville and Wade Hampton on Tuesday and Beaufort and Cane Bay on Thursday. The week began with a win against Wade Hampton and loss against Branchville. The team then traveled to play in two region games, one against Beaufort and one against Cane Bay. The Lady Cougars lost against Beaufort but ultimately defeated Cane Bay in two sets, the first set was 16-25 and the second set was 18-25. According to Coach Katelyn Willis, “Were definitely learning a lot right now about the girls and how they play together. We graduated most of our starters last year so we have a pretty new varsity team with a few veterans but we are super excited about this new group of girls. We have some new talent and a lot of heart from all of them. They had a tough loss against Beaufort but turned right around and fought back to get a win against Cane Bay. We are looking forward to our games this week and looking forward to a great season!” On Tuesday August 29th, the Lady Cougars played against Ashley Ridge High School and Hanahan High at an away game where they were defeated, however on Thursday August 31st, the JV and Varsity Lady Cougars played Berkeley High at home and both teams ended the night with a win. The JV Lady Cougars defeated Berkeley in two sets with the first set being 25-20 and the second set 25-9. The Varsity Lady Cougars also defeated Berkeley in two sets with the first one ending 25-19 and the second one ending 25-18, this was also a region win for Varsity. “It was a great region win to end the week after falling short Tuesday night. They bounced back to get the win in the first set after being down 7-1 and really played well during the second set to win the match over Berkeley,” Coach Willis said, “We ended on a great note to lead us into our games next Wednesday and Thursday.” Both JV and Varsity will travel to Branchville on Wednesday night to face Branchville High School and on Thursday September 7th at 5:30pm, both teams will face Stall and Lake Marion.