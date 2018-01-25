Lady Cougars Go 1-1

The Lady Cougars have seen their share of defeats and victories this season. The Lady Cougars faced Cane Bay High School and Beaufort High School after coming back from break and were defeated in both games. While competing against Cane Bay, the Lady Cougars struggled to come back from a slow start and in beginning of the game that ultimately cost them the game with a final score of CB 39 to CCHS 32. The second game of the week the Lady Cougars faced Beaufort high School and again saw a slow start. With a slow start and a loss of focus, the Lady Cougars were defeated again with a final score of BH 39 to CCHS 36.

On Tuesday, January 16th the Lady Cougars faced Hilton Head High School and were finally able to regain a victory in a close game. “Tuesday evening we started the game with a lack of energy or eager to hustle and play hard which causes us to start off slow offensively and defensively,” Coach Chisolm said, “Playing in the 2nd quarter the girls got themselves going. By half time we were down 15-17 and we could not seek a lead in the 3rd quarter.” The Lady Cougars did not give up and were able to regain their momentum in the fourth quarter. “Toward the last 4 minutes of the game 25-27 we picked up our momentum,” Coach Chisolm said, “Down to 3 minutes Frazier put the game 26-29 with a free throw. At 1:35 in the 4th Stephens hits a 3 pointer to put us at 29-31.

After a timeout, we put Hilton Head to the line and made it 29-31. At .35 secs Edwards hits a 3 pointer to give us our first lead of the game 32-31. Then we got undisciplined and fouled, and Hilton Head tied the game 32-32. With .15 secs left Allen came down with a huge 3 pointer 35-32 to our advantage.” The Lady Cougars finished the game with a final score of CCHS 35 – HHHS 32.

On Friday, January 19th the Lady Cougars played in the Hall of Fame Game against Berkeley High School. During half-time, special recognition was given to Skye Brown, who now has a banner in his honor hanging in the Cougar gym for being a 2017 Class 4A State Champion. This was an intense game for the Lady Cougars as the scoreboard went back and forth all night. This was a game was close down to the last minute when Berkeley was able to score three times before the buzzer chimed leaving a final score of CCHS 42 – BHS 49.

According to Coach Smalls, “We have to finish games better and come out with more energy. We are getting more out of Savage and Bowman.” Leading the Lady Cougars in points during the game was Scha’Mari Stephens who scored 14 points during the game followed by Omar Kirkland who scored 8 points.