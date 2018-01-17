Lady Cougars Face Cane Bay and Beaufort High

Holidays and inclement weather has played a big role in athletics the past few weeks causing game delays and cancelations. This week the Colleton County Lady Cougar’s Varsity Basketball team tried to break back into their routine and kick off the new year with two games. The first game of the week was against Cane Bay High School on Wednesday January 10th at home. The Lady Cougars struggled to find their focus during the game, which lead to Cane Bay starting with the upper hand. “We got off to a slow start, were not focused mentally and got out hustled,” Coach Chisolm said. Key players during the game were Omari Kirkland, who has been pretty consistent in her offense this season, who scored 19 points during the game. Closely following Kirkland was Scha’Mari Stephens who scored 13 points during the game and Kari Edwards who scored 2 points. Although the Lady Cougars had some high scorers, the slow start to the game cost them the game with a final score of CB 39 to CCHS 32.

On Friday January 12th, the Lady Cougars traveled to Beaufort, to compete in another close game. According to Coach Chisolm, “Friday night we also got off to a slow start and got into foul trouble the first two minutes of the game.” Although the game was close, the Lady Cougars were defeated BH 39 to CCHS 36. Kirkland was again the high scorer for the game, scoring the Lady Cougars 12 points during the game followed again by Stephens who scored 8 points and Allen with 7 points. “We lost focused of game when we started to worry about the referee calls and how our opponents were playing. We were down by 10 points going into the 3rd quarter and 4th quarter. The girls didn’t realize what they were capable of accomplishing until they picked up their energy, came together and fought to come back and win. Unfortunately, we fell short and had all of the opportunities to beat Beaufort but we could not manage to make our free throws.” Coach Chisolm said.

The Lady Cougars will be playing at home on Tuesday January 16th against Hilton Head High School at 6:00pm and January 19th at home against Berkeley High School at 6:00pm. During half time, the CCHS Athletic Department will be honoring Skye Brown for winning the State Championship last year.



