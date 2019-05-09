Lady Cougars District Champions

Colleton County Varsity Lady Cougars Softball team became District 7 Champions last Wednesday. The girls have poured their hearts into getting where they are. The last time the Lady Cougars where district champs was in 2008.

The Lady Cougars started playing for Lower State Championship on Saturday at home against Darlington Falcons. In the first inning, the Falcons scored on a double by M. Andrews and a groundout by A. Williamson. In the top of the third, the bad weather set in and the game was postponed to Monday at 6:30 pm.

The Lady Cougars came out ready to play but just could not recover from Saturday losing 1 to 2. The pitching was strong on both sides. The Falcons pitcher, L. Tiller, surrendered one run on two hits over two innings, striking out two and walking one. Lady Cougar Whitney Weathers, lasted seven innings allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out four and walking one. Hannah Robertson, Ashley Savage, Sydney Howard, and Weathers each managed one hit for the Lady Cougars. The Lady Cougars didn’t have a single error in the field. CCHS Head Softball Coach Tootie Edwards said, “Definitely a tough loss, however, I’m still proud of my girls. They didn’t give the game away and fought hard. It just didn’t fall our way.”

The Lady Cougars was hosting North Augusta Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, but as of press deadline, we had not received any results.